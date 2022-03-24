Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Welcome First Child Together

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have welcomed a baby girl!

The country singer announced the news on Tuesday on stage while headlining the Star’s For Second Harvest charity concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

"I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu,” Hunt shared during his set, as the audience cheered for him.

"I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago," Hunt shared with the audience.

"I’ve been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks and I just want to say up here on The Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of Country music for the last ten years," he added, as he began to get choked up. It's unclear exactly when Hunt and Fowler welcomed their baby girl.

The arrival of their daughter comes just weeks after Fowler called off their divorce, which she filed for back in February citing "irreconcilable differences." It was revealed in the divorce documents which ET previously obtained that the pair was expecting their first child together. At the time, Fowler also accused the country music singer of "inappropriate marital conduct" and claimed Hunt was "guilty of adultery."

However, in May, the two decided to give their marriage a second chance, with a source telling ET: "Sam and Hannah are working on healing their relationship. They're very excited to be welcoming their baby girl together and focused on that. Sam has been putting the work in and making sure that Hannah feels comfortable, safe and trusts him."

"He is acting protective over their relationship," the source added. "He has been careful to make sure that things aren't being misconstrued or that he is putting their relationship in any sort of jeopardy. He's aware of how sensitive the situation is and doesn't want to hurt Hannah."

In March, Hunt opened up about becoming a father and revealed he and Fowler were having a baby girl.

“I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way. I have a baby coming in about eight weeks," Hunt said during an interview on Country Countdown USA. "I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life.”

“Not yet, we’re thinking about it," he said of choosing a name. "I want her to be in the world before we name her. I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best.”