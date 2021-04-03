SAG Awards Producers Reveal This Year's Ceremony Will Be Pre-Taped and 1-Hour Long

This year's SAG Awards ceremony is going to be quite a bit different. Producers revealed on Wednesday that show will be entirely pre-taped.

Producers Todd Milliner, Sean Hayes and Kathy Connell told Variety that the entire show -- including the winner reveals, speeches and presentations, will be taped and edited down to a one-hour special, in deference to COVID-19 protocols and safety concerns.

“We’re looking at trying to do a unique award ceremony in an hour and leave people saying, which they very rarely do [with an awards show], ‘Man, I wish we had more,’” Milliner told the publication. "It is a jam-packed hour, and we’re still trying to rob from one part to give to another part.

The show will reportedly not feature a gala banquet, red carpet or any hosts, but will instead be conducted entirely virtually, via Zoom chat.

Acceptance speeches will reportedly be delivered between pre-taped comedy sketches, and then a tightly edited package will be aired for viewers.

The announcement comes just a few days after the 2021 Golden Globes, hosted bi-coastally by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The hybrid in-person/virutal show -- which aired live and ran over three hours -- was marred my numerous technical difficulties and was criticized by some for it's lengthy pacing and run time.

The 2021 SAG Awards will air Sunday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.