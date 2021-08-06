Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Taylor Swift's Song 'Betty' Which Revealed the Name of His Third Daughter

Ryan Reynolds is flattered that Taylor Swift opted to include his and wife Blake Lively's three daughters' names in her song, "Betty." The 44-year-old New Guy actor opened up at the SiriusXM Town Hall special with Jess Cagle about the GRAMMY winner's tune.

The song, which was released on Swift's Folklore album in 2020, was the first public confirmation of Reynolds and Lively's youngest daughter's name, Betty.

"I mean the names are of our kids, but we trust her implicitly and she's very sensitive to any of that stuff," Reynolds said of Swift. "And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names."

He added that it was "an honor" to have his kids' names dropped in the "Betty" song. "We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do," he shared. "You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can't believe that happened.’"

The couple's children -- James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1 -- didn't know the special tribute was happening until after it had been released.

"We surprised them with it. Yeah. They didn't know," he said. "They had no idea. We don't tell them anything. We find they’re most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information."

Reynolds also gushed about being a dad to three daughters.

"I don't even think of it as like, 'I'm a girl dad.' I just, I love my kids," he shared. "I want them to grow up to be self-aware human beings who affect some positive change somehow, some way in the world."

While Reynolds and Lively are longtime friends with Swift, the actor recently opened up to ET about his family's love for another pop star -- Mariah Carey.

"We are obsessives. We love Mariah," Reynolds told ET's Rachel Smith earlier this week. "We love music, we love celebration. I mean, that is what music is, so it just drives you into a feeling."