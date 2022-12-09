Ryan Reynolds Meets King Charles III and Camilla at Wrexham Soccer Club With Rob McElhenney

Welcome to Wrexham, Your Majesties! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had a brush with British royalty on Friday. The co-owners of the Wrexham Football Club in Wales welcomed King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, to the soccer pitch, shaking hands with the reigning monarch.

According to royal reporters, the meeting was filmed with the assumption that it will be used in Reynolds and McElhenney's Disney+ docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, which documents the celebrities' 2021 decision to purchase the Wrexham soccer club to help with its redevelopment.

Reynolds and McElhenney were photographed shaking hands with the royals and even cracking up at something the new king said during the visit.

Later in the day, Charles gave a speech acknowledging the visit and the importance of the soccer club.

"I had the opportunity to see one of the other wonders of Wrexham, namely the football club, which is busy putting Wrexham on the map as never before," the king said. "And, of course, this comes after the Welsh national team has brought unprecedented international recognition to Wales through qualifying for the World Cup."

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

The meet-and-greet comes just one day after Charles' estranged son, Prince Harry, debuted his own docuseries, Harry & Meghan, alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.

In the first three episodes of the series, the couple detailed behind-the-scenes moments from their love story and discussed Meghan acclimating to royal life.

Though a source close to the royal family claimed that they were not asked for comment on the series despite the streaming service's disclaimer, it is unlikely that the royals will comment on the series regardless.

"I've spoken to senior palace aides who said they are reluctant to comment unless there is anything damaging, untrue or defamatory. In this docuseries, they really don't want to be drawn into it for the simple fact that they don't want to give an already much-hyped docuseries even more oxygen or publicity," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET. "So, I think if they can ride this out without being drawn into it, then that's probably the strategy. I'm told by a senior palace aide, it's a case of keep calm and carry on, and let's not get too distracted by this."

A disclaimer was featured at the top of Harry and Meghan's docuseries noting that members of the royal family declined to comment on the content of the series.

A source close to the royal family has since claimed, "That is incorrect."

"Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were approached for comment on the content of the series," the source shared, adding, "[The palace] is not aware of any such approach for comment.".

ET has reached out to Netflix for a response to these claims. Meanwhile, a Netflix source tells ET that communications offices for King Charles and Prince William were contacted in advance and given the right to reply to claims within the series.

Additionally, ET has learned that Kensington Palace did receive an email from a third-party production company about the Netflix docuseries. The email originated from an unknown organization's email address. The office contacted Archewell Productions and Netflix to attempt to verify the authenticity of the email and that it was genuine but received no reply. The email did not contain the substance of the allegations made in the Netflix program or address the entire series. In the absence of any verification or reply from Archewell or Netflix, there was not any reply.

Volume I of Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix, while Volume II will be released on Dec. 15.