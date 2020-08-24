Ryan Lochte Is Home After Undergoing Appendicitis Surgery

Ryan Lochte is recovering after having his appendix removed. The 36-year-old Olympic swimmer underwent appendicitis surgery over the weekend, with his wife, Kayla Reid, by his side.

Reid, who has been married to Lochte for two years, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to give a post-surgery update on her husband.

"He's still in the hospital. He is doing OK. He's doing fine, I think. Still in some pain from the surgery," Reid said. "... He had his appendix removed and he also happened to have a very tiny, tiny hernia."

"We were supposed to fly home yesterday, but we were kind of in and out of the hospital Friday night because he was in a lot of pain. They weren't sure if it was his appendix. They were running a lot of tests on him because he was very, very sick and in a lot of pain," she added. "Luckily, we didn't end up flying out because we ended up going back to the hospital around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Couldn't be better timing 'cause I'm thankful that we weren't on the plane or something."

Reid concluded her video post by saying her husband was in "good hands."

In a video a few hours later, Reid and Lochte celebrated his release from the hospital.

"Look who's home!" she gushed. "He survived."

"Yay, I made it!" Lochte remarked.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke to the Olympic swimmer last month, who credited his family -- he and Reid share two children, Caiden, 3, and Liv, 1 -- with turning his life around.

"It was, like, no longer am I just watching out for me," Lochte explained.

As for his 2021 Olympic chances, Lochte said he's feeling "so good" about the possibility.

"My coach tells me almost every other day, he's like, 'What are you doing differently? Times that you're doing in practice are faster than when you were at your greatest in 2012.' I'm like, 'I'm just ready to rock and roll. Let's do it,'" he said. "I'm in a better mindset, a better mood, and I have more determination and fire burning inside of me than I did before."