Ryan Dorsey Gets Emotional as He Reveals Son Josey Asked Naya Rivera's Sister to Move In With Them

Ryan got visibly emotional as he shared that life is not always "black and white." He talked about how at the age of 5, his son has had to "grow up so fast" and "without his mother." Ryan explained that Josey asked where his mother is, with him telling his boy that "she's an angel now and she's with God. She's in heaven."

"And he goes, 'Well, I want to go there. How do I get there?'" Ryan shared, adding that he hopes a parent would never have to hear their child say that or explain what a funeral for their parent is "way before they should have to think about it."

"Then he asked me if TiTi can live with us. 'I want TiTi to live with us, forever.' Because she's now the closest thing that he has to a mom," he explained. "Because you're going to need all the help you can get as a single parent, trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child. You deal with it every hour of every day for 80-plus days now."

He explained that it's unfortunate to read comments spewing hatred after some misinformed tabloid. He thanked Nickayla for putting her life on hold and sacrificing for the betterment of Josey. He added that now when Josey gets put to bed, he doesn’t have to be sad and alone every day and night wondering when it will get better. He said that now he has someone there with him to talk to or even sit in silence, adding he's glad that he doesn’t have to deal with it completely alone.

"I wasn't even going to speak on any of this, I feel like my head is full with so many things that the last thing I need running through my mind is this bulls**t," he noted, adding that he could care less about what people think, but that it's "2020 and this is life. 2020, what a sh*tty, f**king year." He concluded by saying that he hopes this video teaches people to think twice about sending DMs wishing death upon strangers who they know nothing about.

The Glee star was pronounced dead on July 13 after she went missing in Lake Piru in California for several days. The actress and her son had decided to have a day out on the water, but he was later found alone in the boat they had rented without his mom, who was later found dead. Naya was 33.

On Monday, ET learned that in an effort to help provide stability and to keep “things consistent” for Josey as he learns to deal with life without his mother, Ryan and Nickayla moved in together, but are not involved romantically.

A source told ET that as soon as Naya went missing, Nickayla stepped in to help Ryan care for Josey. The doting aunt has always played an active role in the young boy’s life and often helped Naya care for him.

"Since the devastating loss of Naya, Ryan’s role in parenting has of course been amped up,” the source said. “He’s the primary caregiver, but has been relying very heavily on Nickayla. He would not be able to do this without her help and involvement.”

The source added that Ryan, Nickayla and Josey have been a "great team" and that rather than going back and forth between each other’s homes, moving into a rental together was the best decision for Josey’s well-being.

"They simply share the same goal -- to give Josey the best childhood possible and to raise him the best they can without Naya," the source explained. "They’ve also found comfort in one another because they understand what each other is dealing with and they know how exhausting it can be to be grieving in the public eye while trying to keep it together for Josey.”

For more, watch above.