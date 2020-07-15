Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged From Hospital After Treatment for Possible Infection

Washington -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and has returned home, the court said.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement Ginsburg is "home and doing well."

Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday morning to be treated for a possible infection, the court announced then. She was expected to remain "for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

The 87-year-old justice, who has had four bouts with cancer, was experiencing a fever and chills and was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington on Monday night. She then underwent a procedure at the hospital in Baltimore to clean out a bile duct stent placed in August.

Ginsburg is the oldest member of the Supreme Court and the anchor of its liberal wing. Nominated by President Bill Clinton, she has served on the high court for more than 25 years and across her tenure has battled numerous other health ailments.

Most recently, in early May, Ginsburg was hospitalized and treated for acute cholecystitis, described as a "benign gallbladder condition." She participated in oral arguments during her hospital stay, which were conducted by teleconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Caroline Linton contributed to this report.

This article was originally published on CBSNews.com on July 15, 2020.