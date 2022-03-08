Russell Wilson Traded To Denver Broncos

The era of Russell Wilson is over for the Seattle Seahawks. On Tuesday, the team agreed to trade Wilson to the Denver Broncos, CBS Sports' NFL insider Jason La Canfora confirms, after what is being reported as weeks of negotiations between the two sides. The news lands immediately following Aaron Rodgers' decision to remain with the Green Bay Packers on a record-setting deal, and it's not a stretch to assume the Broncos may have pulled the trigger on Wilson after hearing of Rodgers' recommitment to the Packers.

The trade is not yet official, however, because it is contingent upon a physical and something equally important: Wilson's approval. In having a no-trade clause in his contract, the veteran QB could veto the trade altogether, but the Seahawks are banking on the hope he won't upend weeks of talks with the Broncos with a red light.

Per multiple reports, the Broncos are giving up two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to acquire Wilson. The Broncos will also receive a fourth-round pick in return. Additionally, tight end Noah Fant is reportedly being sent to Seattle.

ESPN reports the package also includes former second-round pick Drew Lock. It also appears the Seahawks will receive defensive lineman Shelby Harris, with Harris set to help bolster a Seattle pass rush that is in dire straits -- the 30-year-old having produced six sacks for the Broncos in 2021 and who is also regarded as a leader in the locker room.

This closes the chapter on a tumultuous past year for the Seahawks, one that saw Wilson perturbed at his lack of involvement in team-building, leading to an alleged trade request that was fueled largely by his agent's proclamation of four NFL teams Wilson would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to become a part of -- the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears or New Orleans Saints. The Bears went hard at attempting to land Wilson last offseason but were given the cold shoulder by the Seahawks en route to using a first-round pick on Justin Fields, and the Cowboys answered the rumors by awarding Dak Prescott a record-setting contract.

One year later, the Seahawks also reportedly gave the Washington Commanders a hard "no" (and potentially it was Wilson who did so) despite an offer of multiple first-round picks, and the Broncos were the winner of the two-year long sweepstakes.

This story was originally published by CBS Sports on March 8, 2022.