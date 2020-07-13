Russell Westbrook Tests Positive for Coronavirus Ahead of Planned Trip to Orlando With Houston Rockets

Russell Westbrook tested positive for the coronavirus just before he was supposed to fly to Orlando, Florida, with his team, the Houston Rockets. The 31-year-old basketballer confirmed the news in a social media post on Monday morning.

“I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando,” Westbrook tweeted. “I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I’m cleared.”

“Thank you for all the well wishes and continued support,” he continued. “Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up! #whynot.”

The team was traveling to Orlando ahead of the NBA season recommencing on July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort, where the athletes will be kept in quarantine to reduce spread of the coronavirus. The season was suspended in March due to the pandemic.

Westbrook’s teammate, James Harden, who suffers from asthma, is also reported to have not joined the players in Orlando.

Other NBA players who have tested positive for the virus include Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic.

Other sports have also been impacted, with NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and Los Angeles Rams player Brian Allen also confirming he has the virus.

