Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Are Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are calling it quits. They're divorcing after six years of marriage.

The 91-year-old media mogul and 65-year-old model tied the knot during a civil ceremony at Spencer House in London back in March 2016. At the time, they were all smiles posing outside the 18th-century aristocratic palace after exchanging vows. They revealed their engagement earlier that year in an announcement in one of his London-based newspapers.

Murdoch, the CEO and chairman of Fox's parent company, Newscorp, was so happy about his fourth marriage, that he took to Twitter at the time and said, "No more tweets for ten days or ever! Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in world."

Murdoch had been previously married to Wendi Deng (1999-2013), Anna Maria Torv (1967-1999) and Patricia Booker (1956-1967). This will be Hall's first divorce. She dated Mick Jagger for over two decades until they split in 1999. She shares four children with the Rolling Stones frontman.

The New York Times, which first broke the news, didn't specify which of the two filed the paperwork to dissolve the marriage.