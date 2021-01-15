Rupert Grint Reacts to Beating Jennifer Aniston and David Attenborough's Instagram Records (Exclusive)

Rupert Grint is a wizard on the big screen and a Guinness World Record holder in real life!

The Harry Potter star recently beat Sir David Attenborough's record for the fastest time to reach a million followers on Instagram, amassing the huge following in just four hours and one minute. Prior to Attenborough, Jennifer Aniston held the world record.

Grint was able to dethrone the naturalist and the actress by simply posting a photo of himself holding his newborn daughter, Wednesday, on Nov. 10. "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," he captioned the adorable pic.

While promoting season 2 of Apple TV+'s show, Servant, Grint opened up to ET about fatherhood and becoming an instant Instagram sensation.

Grint's Servant co-star, Nell Tiger Free, was clearly impressed with his Instagram record, noting that it's "a big one that you beat Jennifer Aniston."

"I don't believe it. It's very, very surreal," Grint said of his social media popularity. "I never thought I would [join Instagram]. I always said that I wouldn't, and then I just thought, 'It's been such a crazy [time]. So why not?' It's insane."

The doting dad added, "I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit."

M. Night Shyamalan's Servant is about a couple, Dorothy and Sean Turner (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell), who are in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Grint told ET that being part of a series that revolves around these parents facing such loss did influence his point of view on fatherhood and made him realize what lengths mothers and fathers will go to for their children.

"It's weird to shoot a show like this after just becoming a dad. It's probably the worst show to be doing but it really made me kind of think about that. ...The love that I'm feeling right now is such a powerful thing and you really would do anything to get your child back," he shared. "It really helped me kind of understand and get in the mind of [Servant characters] Dorothy and Sean."

Season 2 of Servant has started streaming on Apple TV+.