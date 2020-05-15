'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Finale Will Be a Virtual Lip Sync Battle

With all the talk of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 and Canada's Drag Race, let's not forget we have a season 12 queen to crown. And now, we know how Mama Ru is going to make that happen amid the ongoing Jandemic pandemic.

RuPaul's Drag Race will officially forgo its usual live finale spectacle and go digital: Season 12 will cap off with a "revolutionary" lip sync battle during a virtual finale on May 29. How, exactly, they'll pull that off is to be seen, but it apparently involves "innovative technology" that will "highlight the creativity of the queens."

Is it too on the nose to expect a lip sync to Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home"?

Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly and reigning Miss Congeniality Nina West will also be Zooming in to help anoint a new winner and Miss Congeniality, respectively, with additional appearances by "special celebrity guests."

One person who certainly won't be in attendance for the finale? Sherry Pie, who's still in the running ahead of Friday's penultimate episode but was disqualified before the season began airing.

Ahead of the finale, RuPaul will be reporting live from...well, we're not exactly sure? Her ranch in Wyoming? for this season's reunion, a "virtual slumber party" that will reunite the dolls (except, again, Sherry) to spill tea and talk life in quar. The season 12 reunion airs May 22.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs every Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.