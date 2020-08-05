'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 5 Cast RuVealed: Meet the Competing Queens

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 is winding down -- as is RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race -- but if you thought Mama Ru was going to take her foot off the gas anytime soon, think again: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 premieres next month!

First, a bit of housekeeping. Though it was previously announced that All Stars 5 would move to Showtime this summer, due to "various scheduling and programming adjustments" amid the ongoing Jandemic pandemic, it will stay put on VH1, premiering Friday, June 5.

All Stars 5 will see 10 returning queens compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $100,000. Oh, and there's a twist. Because of course there's a twist. "For All Stars 5, we've come up with a new twist that is so twisted, it's guaranteed to twist your twisted minds," RuPaul teased.

Without further ado, here are the queens returning to the Werk Room:

VH1

Alexis Mateo

Previously: Season 3, All Stars 1

Instagram: @Miss_Alexis_Mateo

Alexis Mateo came in third with a "BAM!" her original season. "Puerto Rico in the house to take the crown. Sickening, no?" says the queen, who is also drag mother to Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo.

VH1

Blair St. Clair

Previously: Season 10

Instagram: @Blairst.Clair

"Well, I do declare: Blair St. Clair's all grown up now...bitches," the ninth-place finisher-turned-aspiring pop star announces upon entering the Werk Room.

VH1

Derrick Barry

Previously: Season 8

Instagram: @DerrickBarry

After getting stuck in "a Britney box" and placing fifth place her season, the pop star impersonator still goes full 2000 VMAs for her entrance: "Ooo, I did it again!"

VH1

India Ferrah

Previously: Season 3

Instagram: @IndiaFerrah

"India 2.0 here. Remodeled, remastered and ready for action," says the 10th-place finisher. Just maybe not too much action: India is best know for being queenhandled by Mimi Imfurst during their lip sync.

VH1

Jujubee

Previously: Season 2, All Stars 1

Instagram: @Jujubeeonline

"Third time's a charm!" proclaims the reading challenge legend, who finished in third place during both her original season and her original run on All Stars.

VH1

Mariah Paris Balenciaga

Previously: Season 3

Instagram: @MUG4DAYZ

Having previously placed ninth after being taken out by the Snatch Game, Mariah is back to gag you on her eleganza: "In a room full of 10s, I'm always grand prize."

VH1

Mayhem Miller

Previously: Season 10

Instagram: @TheOnlyMayhem

"I didn't come to crash the party," Mayhem says. "I came to end it!" The one-time favorite to win (and meme!) is looking for Rudemption after being chopped early and finishing 10th.

VH1

Miz Cracker

Previously: Season 10

Instagram: @Miz_Cracker

The Cracker didn't just crumble, she was crushed when she was eliminated just short of final four. But now she's ready for round two: "Annnnnd Crack-tion!!!"

VH1

Ongina

Previously: Season 1

Instagram: @Ongina

"So y'all thought I'd never get here? Sorry, I was stuck in traffique," says All Stars 5's biggest blast from the past and fifth place finalist from all the way back in season 1.

VH1

Shea Couleé

Previously: Season 9

Instagram: @SheaCoulee

All Stars was created for a queen like Shea Couleé, a frontrunner who placed third after losing a finale lip sync to Sasha Velour and her rose petal reveal. Now? "I'm blaaaaack."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.