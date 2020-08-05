'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 5 Cast RuVealed: Meet the Competing Queens

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 is winding down -- as is RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race -- but if you thought Mama Ru was going to take her foot off the gas anytime soon, think again: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 premieres next month!
First, a bit of housekeeping. Though it was previously announced that All Stars 5 would move to Showtime this summer, due to "various scheduling and programming adjustments" amid the ongoing
Jandemic pandemic, it will stay put on VH1, premiering Friday, June 5.
All Stars 5 will see 10 returning queens compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $100,000. Oh, and there's a twist. Because of course there's a twist. "For All Stars 5, we've come up with a new twist that is so twisted, it's guaranteed to twist your twisted minds," RuPaul teased.
Without further ado, here are the queens returning to the Werk Room:
Alexis Mateo
Previously: Season 3, All Stars 1
Instagram: @Miss_Alexis_Mateo
Alexis Mateo came in third with a "BAM!" her original season. "Puerto Rico in the house to take the crown. Sickening, no?" says the queen, who is also drag mother to Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo.
Blair St. Clair
Previously: Season 10
Instagram: @Blairst.Clair
"Well, I do declare: Blair St. Clair's all grown up now...bitches," the ninth-place finisher-turned-aspiring pop star announces upon entering the Werk Room.
Derrick Barry
Previously: Season 8
Instagram: @DerrickBarry
After getting stuck in "a Britney box" and placing fifth place her season, the pop star impersonator still goes full 2000 VMAs for her entrance: "Ooo, I did it again!"
India Ferrah
Previously: Season 3
Instagram: @IndiaFerrah
"India 2.0 here. Remodeled, remastered and ready for action," says the 10th-place finisher. Just maybe not too much action: India is best know for being queenhandled by Mimi Imfurst during their lip sync.
Jujubee
Previously: Season 2, All Stars 1
Instagram: @Jujubeeonline
"Third time's a charm!" proclaims the reading challenge legend, who finished in third place during both her original season and her original run on All Stars.
Mariah Paris Balenciaga
Previously: Season 3
Instagram: @MUG4DAYZ
Having previously placed ninth after being taken out by the Snatch Game, Mariah is back to gag you on her eleganza: "In a room full of 10s, I'm always grand prize."
Mayhem Miller
Previously: Season 10
Instagram: @TheOnlyMayhem
"I didn't come to crash the party," Mayhem says. "I came to end it!" The one-time favorite to win (and meme!) is looking for Rudemption after being chopped early and finishing 10th.
Miz Cracker
Previously: Season 10
Instagram: @Miz_Cracker
The Cracker didn't just crumble, she was crushed when she was eliminated just short of final four. But now she's ready for round two: "Annnnnd Crack-tion!!!"
Ongina
Previously: Season 1
Instagram: @Ongina
"So y'all thought I'd never get here? Sorry, I was stuck in traffique," says All Stars 5's biggest blast from the past and fifth place finalist from all the way back in season 1.
Shea Couleé
Previously: Season 9
Instagram: @SheaCoulee
All Stars was created for a queen like Shea Couleé, a frontrunner who placed third after losing a finale lip sync to Sasha Velour and her rose petal reveal. Now? "I'm blaaaaack."
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.
RELATED CONTENT: