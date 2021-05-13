'Rugrats' to Debut Four Shorts, Including Reimagined Classic Scenes (Exclusive)

What's more exciting than new Rugrats? A series of four shorts, three of which feature recreated scenes from the iconic kids' series!

Ahead of the series' launch later this month on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' streaming service will release the new shorts beginning Thursday. Each of the three showcases a classic scene with an original ending meant to highlight the comedy and updated CG animation of the upcoming Rugrats revival.



In the first short, “Tommy’s Ball,” which ET exclusively premieres below, Angelica kicks Tommy’s new ball over the fence and the babies come up with a plan to get it back.

Watch the new take below.

If the scene feels familiar, it's because it should! It's a modern reimagining of the scene that originally aired in 1991 and introduced Tommy's favorite ball, which would appear frequently throughout Rugrats.

Check out the original scene below.

The two other classic scenes that are reinterpreted are “The Slide” and “The Lamp,” both iconic Chuckie and Angelica scenes. The fourth short will be an original story, “Night Howl,” which showcases the bond between Tommy and his dog, Spike. In the short, Spike wakes up Tommy for a secret nighttime outing to see the full moon.

Beginning May 28, the day after Rugrats premieres on Paramount+, fans can watch the additional three shorts on the Paramount+ YouTube channel and on Paramount+:

The original voice cast of Rugrats reunite for Paramount+'s CG-animated reimagining of the '90s favorite. The voices behind Tommy Pickles (E.G. Daily), Chuckie Finster (Nancy Cartwright), Angelica Pickles (Cheryl Chase), Susie Carmichael (Cree Summer) and Phil and Lil DeVille (Kath Soucie) all reprise their iconic roles.

The upcoming series will keep in line with classic Rugrats and "follows the toddlers as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view."

The new Rugrats premieres Thursday, May 27 on Paramount+.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

