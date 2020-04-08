Royals Celebrate Meghan Markle's Birthday on Social Media Following Her Exit

A regal celebration! While Meghan Markle was likely asleep at her new residence in Los Angeles -- being eight hours behind U.K. time -- the British royal family celebrated her 39th birthday on social media early Tuesday morning.

The official accounts for Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, all posted in honor of the Duchess of Sussex's special day.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈" the Kensington Palace account, which represents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, wrote alongside a photo of Meghan kneeling down and speaking with a young girl.

The Queen's Royal Family account also shared a photo of Her Royal Highness standing next to Prince Harry's wife that was taken during the ladies' 2018 joint appearance in Cheshire, England.

Though these accounts represent the royals, the family members themselves do not personally run them, as William recently revealed. On The Peter Crouch Podcast, he opened up about breaking rank and posting to the Kensington Palace Twitter account last year following a particularly good soccer match between Liverpool and Barcelona.

The outpouring of well-wishes from the royals for Meghan comes after she and Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the family on March 31. The couple, along with their 1-year-old son, Archie, have since relocated to L.A.

Though publicly the royals have not addressed any tension between Meghan or Harry, the upcoming book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of the Modern Royal Family, details some of the alleged rifts between the couple and the royal family.

As for how Meghan will be celebrating her birthday, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that she might try to get away some place with her family.

"It's been a very stressful time for Meghan, so it wouldn't surprise me at all if she does actually decide to just go on a road trip and have a change of scenery," Nicholl said. "I mean, they've been at the house that they're renting ever since early March now. They really haven't been out much at all."

"They haven't seen their friends," she added. "They very much been in self-isolation and on lockdown, and it wouldn't surprise me if she just actually needs a change of scenery."