Rosie O'Donnell Brings New Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Out For First Red Carpet Appearance

Rosie O'Donnell and her girlfriend, Aimee Hauer, made their first red carpet debut! On Saturday, the couple posed for photos outside of the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Marking their first official event together, photographers captured Rosie and Aimee smiling with their arms around each other. It was a big night for the famed actor, who was hosting the benefit event. Her famous friend Kathy Griffin was also in attendance.

Friendly House

The sold-out, 600-person event marked Griffin's first return to the stage following her cancer and lung-issue battles.

O'Donnell first introduced the world to her girlfriend in June as a celebration of Pride Month. At the time, she re-posted a cuddled-up photo of them to Instagram. In the shot, Aimee smiles as she wraps her arms around a grinning Rosie. "Happy PRIDE!!" Aimee captioned the shot. Rosie did not add a comment of her own when she reposted the photo.

Rosie shares four children -- sons Parker, 27, and Blake, 22, and daughters Chelsea, 24, and Vivienne, 19 -- with her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, whom she divorced in 2004.

Following her and Kelli's split, Rosie was married to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2015. The women shared a 9-year-old daughter, Dakota, but the pair divorced in 2015. Michelle died of apparent suicide in September 2017.

Rosie confirmed her engagement to Elizabeth Rooney in 2018, but the pair called it quits the next year.