Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker Split After More Than 2 Years of Dating

A politically charged, star-powered romance has apparently ended. Rosario Dawson and Senator Cory Booker have reportedly called it quits after more than two years of dating.

The New Jersey lawmaker and the Dopesick actress parted ways recently, according to multiple reports. However, the two are said to have remained friends after their split.

The couple confirmed they were dating in March 2019 and had been supporting each other ever since, often attending red carpets together and even crashing each other's virtual late-night talk show interviews.

In February 2020, Dawson admitted that dating a politician was "scary" since she's a "wild person."

"I could be asked to serve my country, and that’s scary to me because I’m a wild person," she told Women's Health, adding that she was still excited about their future and "what we can create together."

Dawson also spoke with ET back in April 2020 about Booker, saying, "He's just a good, really good guy through and through. To see him, and witness him, and love him through such incredible, powerful stages in his life in just this past year... [it's] been amazing to see how his energy is just unwavering. It's powerful."