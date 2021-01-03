Rosamund Pike Shades Rudy Giuliani During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Rosamund Pike didn't hold back during her acceptance speech at the 2021 Golden Globes. While accepting the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, the 42-year-old star said she'd rather be in a sinking car than be in a room with Rudy Giuliani.

Rocking a bold red tulle dress from Molly Goddard, the actress virtually accepted the award for her role as Marla Grayson in Netflix'sI Care A Lot from presenter Ben Stiller, who was on hand with a Golden Globe trophy made out of banana bread.

She began by thanking her fellow nominees, followed by a nod to Maria Bakalova and a quip about Giuliani.

"Ladies, I salute you. Wow, I bet it looks like I care a lot. I do," Pike said with a laugh. "I do. I care a lot."

"HFPA, thank you for recognizing, I suppose, the dark side of comedy. My fellow nominees, I am so honored to be in this room with you," she continued. "In my movie I had to swim up from a sinking car. I think I probably would rather do that than be in a room with Rudy Giuliani."

"Maria, I salute your brilliance and bravery," Pike added in reference to Giuliani's controversial scene from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

In reference to her jam-packed thriller I Care A Lot, Pike concluded her speech by thanking "America's broken legal system for making it possible to make stories like this."

Other nominees in the category included Kate Hudson for Music, Michelle Pfeiffer for French Exit, Anya Taylor-Joy for Emma along with Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Twitter had a lot to say about Pike's Giuliani mention.

After the show, Pike spoke with reporters in the virtual press room and admitted that the win was "a total surprise."

"I have given up drinking for lent... so there'll be no champagne until the fourth of April," Pike shared. "Which is a shame, I have to admit, because it would be nice to toast my fellow nominees and to toast my cast."

Pike made sure to share credit for her win with her talented co-stars, explaining, "you don't win in a vacuum."

"You win because you've got great support," she shared. "I tell you if we were able to be in LA I would've taken as many cast members with me tonight as I could have done and we would've torn up the town afterwards."