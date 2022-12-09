Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Dead at 62

Ronnie Turner, the second of Tina Turner's four children, has died. He was 62.

Ronnie's wife, French singer Afida Turner, announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday that referred to him as her "best friend."

"My god Ronnie Turner a true angel hiuge soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby," she wrote in the caption, also referring to herself as "your nurse."

"I did the best to the end this time I was no able to save you," she continued. "Love you for this 17 years this is very very very bad I am very mad this is a tragedy."

Afida finished the post saying Ronnie is now "with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline," telling her late husband to "rest in paradise."

Craig died by suicide in 2018. Ike died in 2007 and Aline, Ronnie's aunt and Tina's sister, died in 2010.

Tina, 83, also posted a tribute to her late son on Friday. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son," she wrote. The accompanying photo is a black-and-white shot of herself with eyes closed, credited to Alberto Venzago.

The LAPD told ET that their West Valley Division officers responded a radio call of a death investigation at the 17000 block of Magnolia Boulevard on Thursday morning. The L.A. County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner reported that the ID of the man is "pending," but it was confirmed to be a male in his 60s.

TMZ was first to report, saying that the person who called 911 said Ronnie was having trouble breathing, and eventually stopped breathing. Despite CPR attempts by bystanders, he was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

Ronnie was a singer, and played in a band called Manufactured Funk. He also made a short appearance in his mother's 1993 biopic, What's Love Got to Do with It.

Tina gave birth to Ronnie in 1960. He was the second of her two biological children joining Craig, whom she had in 1958. Tina later adopted Ike's two children prior to the couple's divorce in 1978.