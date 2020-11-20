Rockefeller Center Posts Epic Clapback After 2020 Christmas Tree Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

Rockefeller Center is not putting up with the jokes surrounding this year's annual Christmas tree! The famous New York City plaza plays host to a giant tree every holiday season, with this year's lighting taking place on Dec. 2.

The new tree is a 75-foot-tall Norway spruce hailing from Oneonta, New York, which looked very grand when it was first announced. However, when it arrived in Rockefeller Plaza, it was looking a bit worse for wear.

Twitter quickly took notice of the tree, joking that it was the perfect representation of the year of 2020.

"Did they purposely get the saddest tree to match 2020???" one commenter wrote.

"2020 you took enough. Not the Charlie Brown Christmas tree too," another person quipped.

Several days later, the Rockefeller Center account replied with a clapback comment of its own.

"Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh?" the account joked. "Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2. 😉"

The tree will be trimmed in more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights and topped with a giant Swarovski star.

The bedraggled look of this year's tree wasn't the only headline to come out of its transport. A tiny owl that had been hiding in the tree's branches was discovered and relocated to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York. He was given the name "Rockefeller" and appears to be recovering well.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no members of the public will be able to see the tree lighting in person this year, but there will be a lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.