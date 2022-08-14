Robyn Griggs, Soap Opera Star in ‘One Life to Live' and 'Another World,' Dead at 49

Soap opera star Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in One Life to Live and Another World, has died at 49 years old, ET confirmed after the news was shared in a post on the actress' Facebook page.

"With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing," the post began. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."

Going on to pay tribute to Griggs' passion, the post continued, "I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so."

The soap star had previously been open about her diagnosis with cervical cancer in 2020, last month she shared that she had four new tumors. On August 11, Griggs' father announced via Facebook that she was entering hospice care. The post explained, "She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational."

In April 1991, Griggs took on the role of Stephanie Hobart in One Life to Live, she was featured on the famed TV series for six episodes. The actress then landed the role of Maggie Cory in Another World, in which she starred in for two years.

In addition to her soap opera career, Griggs appeared in Severe Injuries (2003), Dead Clowns (2004), The Absence of Light (2006) and Hellweek (2010).