Robin Thicke Pays Tribute to Late Father Alan Thicke on the Anniversary of His Death

Robin Thicke is remembering his late father, Alan Thicke. The crooner and Masked Singer star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt message of love for his dad on the fourth anniversary of Alan's death.

Robin and his wife, April Love Geary, welcomed their third child together two days ago, and the singer shared an sweet snapshot of himself and his newborn baby boy, Luca Patrick, laying together, fast asleep.

"Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away," Robin wrote in the caption. "As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me."

Robin shared that he was "crying a little" as he wrote the post and reflected on his bond with his dad.

"Partly because I’m sad you’re not here, but mostly because I’m happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way," he explained. "I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad."

Alan died at the age of 69 after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey at a skating rink in Burbank, California, with his youngest son, Carter.

Just over a year after his father's untimely death, Robin and April welcomed their first child together, daughter Mia Love, on Feb. 22, 2018, and they share a 1-year-old daughter Lola. Thicke is also the father to 10-year-old son, Julian, from his previous marriage to Paula Patton.

The couple announced the birth of their son Luca on Friday.

In September, Thicke spoke with ET about fatherhood, and said that he "thrives in dad zone."

"I'm probably at my best when I am in dad mode," he expressed, adding that being a parent made him "feel closer" to his late father.

"It's something I take great joy in. Being with my kids makes me feel at home and feel closer to my father," he noted. "He is loved and missed, and I'm trying to be the kind of dad that he was."

