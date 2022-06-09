Robert De Niro Comes Out As 'Not, Not' a Taylor Swift Fan: 'I Have All of Her Albums'

It seems that Taylor Swift's tunes really can appeal to all types -- including tough-talking, Oscar-winning movie stars. As it turns out, even Robert De Niro has an affinity for the pop star's hits.

Swift'sAll Too Well: The Short Film is screening at this year's Tribeca Fest in New York City -- a movie and art festival De Niro co-founded in 2002.

During a recent interview with Variety about this year's festival, the 78-year-old actor was asked about whether or not he was a big fan of Swift, 32, and her music, and De Niro laughingly said (possibly sarcastically), "I have all of her albums."

"I'm not not a fan," De Niro added. "I probably hear her music and like it on the radio."

"My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat," De Niro added, expressing his feelings toward radio stations in a broader sense. "When they have music, it's OK."

So, clearly, De Niro prefers music over not music, and if that music is Swift's, all the better!

Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film will screen during an event called A Conversation with Taylor Swift to be held at the Beacon Theater in New York City on June 11.

Swift's short film first dropped back in November, and the singer spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about the process of making the movie -- which features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf actor Dylan O'Brien -- and said it was "as all-consuming as writing a song."

"I felt as fulfilled by it as I do when I craft a song, and think about every aspect of it," she said. "It comes together and then it goes out into the world."

"There are so many moving pieces," she added, "but honestly the actors, Sadie and Dylan, they just gave everything and I trusted them so much because I watched everything they've done. I've been a fan of theirs for ages, and so I knew-- I had a feeling, if you put these two people in a room and you trust their instincts, magical things could happen."

