Rob McElhenney's 'Mythic Quest' Returns With Remote 'Quarantine' Episode

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is returning early with a special quarantine-themed episode. The Apple TV+ workplace comedy co-created and starring Rob McElhenney will debut an all-new installment that was filmed remotely on iPhones ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Dubbed Mythic Quest: Quarantine, the series picks up with the staff of the video game development studio as they navigate work and home life after being forced to shelter in place. According to the release, “Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (McElhenney) struggle with solitude, while Brad (Danny Pudi) and David (David Hornsby) start a charitable competition. Assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) tries to explain video-conferencing to C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) with mixed results.”

“Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole working-from-home thing, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate. Yes we’ve all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate that,” McElhenney said in a statement, adding: “We hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

The one-off episode comes after the series’ nine-episode debut in February. Ahead of its premiere, Apple TV+ announced that Mythic Quest had been renewed for a second season, which will continue to follow the antics of the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time as they try to maintain dominance over the gaming industry.

The remote scripted episode follows ones produced by the CBS series All Rise and Parks and Recreation, which were filmed virtually after the coronavirus outbreak shut down film and TV productions all across the country. The latter saw the entire cast of the NBC sitcom reuniting to raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Relief Fund while the legal drama explored how the pandemic and social distancing was impacting the criminal justice system. Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live made its return to TV with three remote, pre-taped episodes to close out its 45th season.

Mythic Quest: Quarantine debuts Friday, May 22 on Apple TV+.