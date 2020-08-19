Rob Kardashian's Ex Blac Chyna Reacts to Him Returning to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Rob Kardashian has the support of Blac Chyna! The 32-year-old model, who is Rob's ex-fiancée and the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream, told photographers while out in Los Angeles that she thinks it's "dope" that he's back on his family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I think it's a positive thing," she said of Rob's return to reality TV in footage obtained by TooFab. "Yeah, it's dope."

While Chyna has no problem with her ex starring on KUWTK again, she won't be one of the family's many viewers. When asked if she'll watch the reality series now that Rob is back, Chyna replied with a laugh, "Probably not."

The former couple dated from 2016 to 2017 and had a reality show of their own, Rob & Chyna, that aired for one season when they were engaged and Chyna was pregnant with Dream.

Several years later, a source tells ET that Rob is better than he has been in a long time now that he's making health and family a priority.

"Rob is in the best place, he hasn't been doing this well in years," the source shared last month. "He's been taking his workouts and eating well serious and has seen significant results. Rob is much happier and has been around his family more after years of being a homebody."