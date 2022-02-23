Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Speak Out After He Dismisses Lawsuit Against Her

Rob Kardashian has decided to withdraw a lawsuit against Blac Chyna, the mother of his child and his ex-fiancée, that he filed in 2017, which accused her of assault and battery.

Four years ago, Rob and his sister, Kylie Jenner, filed the lawsuit together, alleging that Chyna attempted to choke Rob with an iPhone cord during an intense fight at a home owned by Kylie. He claimed in the lawsuit that the altercation allegedly left him with injuries to his neck, head and face. Additionally, Rob claimed that Chyna caused extensive damage to Kylie's home, which the 24-year-old makeup mogul said was in excess of $100,000. In 2018, Kylie was dismissed from the case per her request.

On Tuesday, Rob filed his own dismissal, and released a statement to ET giving his reasons for withdrawing the lawsuit.

"My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial," the 34-year-old reality star said, making mention of his and Chyna's 5-year-old daughter. "Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter's sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna."

While Rob seems to want to move on, Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told ET that the lawsuit should not have been filed in the first place against the 33-year-old model, who was born Angela White.

"Rob Kardashian should have thought of his daughter, Dream, before he filed his malicious and baseless assault and battery lawsuit against Dream's mother more than four years ago," Ciani said in her statement. "Rob has sought to use his wealth and power via this vexatious lawsuit to smear Chyna as a mother and even as a human being for more than four years."

Chyna's attorney noted that her client "was finally about to have her day in court at a Feb. 23 jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court where she was prepared to prove with evidence that Rob's claim that she physically attacked and assaulted him was a malicious lie."

"Instead, Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case for the sake of his daughter, but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false," Ciani claimed in her statement. "In other words, Rob's avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed 'concern' for his daughter."

However, Chyna previously requested a dismissal of this lawsuit, which was denied in September 2020. Her renewed request was also denied on Feb. 15.

While Rob is putting this lawsuit behind him, he still might find himself facing off against Chyna in court, according to her lawyer.

"Chyna and her attorney will now turn their full attention to the jury trial for defamation and intentional interference with contract against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner starting on April 15, 2022, in Los Angeles Superior Court," Ciani said in her statement. "Chyna will prove to the jury that all four defendants defamed her by falsely accusing her of physically abusing Rob and then using that lie to get her No. 1 hit show, Rob & Chyna, cancelled by the E! Network and NBCUniversal."

Ciani concluded her statement by saying Chyna will also have a jury trial against Rob for revenge porn, and "will commence after the completion of her jury trial against Kris Jenner and her three daughters."

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, Rob's family addressed their legal battle with Chyna over the cancellation of Rob & Chyna.

"We can only imagine how hard that is for him, and I know he feels really guilty about that, so none of us ever make him feel bad about it," Khloe Kardashian said. "Dream is honestly one of the most incredible little girls in the entire world. We never blur the two... We respect that Chyna is the mother of Dream, and we'll always respect that that's her position. So we never try to [let that bleed through] and make Rob feel more guilty. 'Cause that's out of his control."