'Riverdale': Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Reflect on Season 4's Stonewall Prep Mystery (Exclusive)

There's been a lot of death, murder and mayhem on Riverdale, but season 4 featured a mystery that left us quaking in our boots.

In ET's exclusive featurette, Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse look back on the Stonewall Prep storyline that recently wrapped up on The CW drama.

For the uninitiated, Jughead's uber-complicated death fake-out was tied to the complex web of lies and cover-ups the snarly students and faculty at Stonewall Prep had been scheming. Once Jughead figured out what was really going on at the creepy prep school, Jughead and Betty confronted Mr. DuPont, the culprit behind some very nefarious murders dating back decades, and whose contest -- whoever commits the perfect murder gets to ghostwrite a novel -- prompted several Stonewall students to unsuccessfully target Jughead for the kill.

"The Stonewall Prep mystery is about privilege and what that allows you to get away with," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says in the video, teeing up why this arc was explored. Meanwhile, Reinhart and her Riverdale co-stars detail key elements -- "a spooky setting," "surprise," "psychological manipulation" -- that make the Stonewall Prep mystery stand out from the rest:

"Stonewall Prep takes a much more devious, psychological approach," Sprouse explains. "Betty and Jughead are used to a different kind of enemy."

Last year, ET's Leanne Aguilera sat down with Reinhart, Sprouse, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes about where they saw their characters going after season 4 now that it's senior year at Riverdale High.

"As long as the fans keep watching," Apa said, "I mean, the show's not called Riverdale High -- it's called Riverdale. So you never know what can happen afterwards... Maybe Archie will get held back a year."

"I think one of the initial questions for the abstract of the show was, 'Are we going to age over time?' And you know, naturally, as we grow older and we look older, we had to solve that problem, so it's nice that we're aging," Sprouse said. "And it also kinda frees up the universe a little bit inside Riverdale to play around with that concept. I'm excited to see where we all go."

Added Reinhart: "When season 4 wraps, I'm pretty sure the kids will have graduated, so as far as where it goes from here, I don't know. I think there's opportunities for the kids to leave Riverdale, but there's also opportunities for them to stay and I think there's a lot of unfinished business for a lot of them."

"I think Riverdale is very much a show about the cycle of life, and things growing up, and all of that," Mendes said. "So I think it'd be really cool to see them go off to college and grow up and see what they make out of their lives."

Riverdale: Season 4 is available now on Digital; the full featurette is available with purchase of a season pass. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

