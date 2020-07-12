Riley Keough Marks the 1-Year Anniversary of Brother Benjamin's Death

Riley Keough is remembering her brother on the first anniversary of his death. The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide on July 12, 2020. He was 27.

Riley shared throwback snaps of her and her late brother to mark the sad day. The first pic featured the siblings as kids, wearing matching overalls while on a swing together. Another sepia-toned shot featured Benjamin in Riley's lap, while other family pics and happy moments made up the remaining photos.

"Today has been a year without you baby brother," Riley captioned her post. "I miss you endlessly every day."

Riley's latest post came shortly after she marked the last time she saw Benjamin in person with a post to her Instagram Story.

"A year ago this morning was the last time I got to see you," Riley wrote alongside the throwback of her and her little brother. "I didn't hug you properly because I thought you had COVID. I wish I'd hugged you properly. I miss you every day."

Riley has made it a point to honor her late brother since his death. She got his name tattooed on her collarbone, and celebrated what would have been Benjamin's 28th birthday by posting photos of the two on her Instagram.

In June, Riley opened up to InStyle about how she strives to live her life after her brother's death.

"I'm really consciously trying to be present, and not use anything as any kind of escape, and be cognizant of when I'm doing that," Riley said. "... [I'm] trying to operate in love, and keep my heart open, and give and receive love. And not in a woo-woo way, because I definitely have hard days, and all kinds of pain and suffering and all that."

"But I think when you realize that's part of it, and your expectation isn't to just be feeling joy," she continued. "That's been a real shift for me in finding those moments and things to smile about."