Rihanna Teases New Music Is Coming 'Soon' as She Celebrates 5-Year Streak of 'Anti' on Billboard 200

Is new music from Rihanna finally coming?

Fans of the 33-year-old singer have desperately been waiting for her to release a new album, and while R9 doesn't seem to be happening just yet, it sounds like we can at least look forward to a single. Rihanna put her Navy in a frenzy on Wednesday when she teased via Instagram that she may be releasing something soon.

It all started when Rihanna posted a video celebrating the success of her eighth and most recent studio album, Anti, which has spent five full years on the Billboard 200. It's also the first album by a Black female artist to reach this milestone.

"Grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle 🙏🏿," Rihanna captioned the post, using the hashtags #Anti and "#WomensHistoryMonth. "Congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team."

One fan commented on the post, suggesting to the Barbados native that she should "celebrate by releasing a song."

"I think I should," Rihanna replied, using the "soon" emoji, which was captured by Comments by Celebs. "Just 1 tho lol."

Last July, in an interview with ET, Rihanna assured fans that they will "not be disappointed" when she does decide to release new music.

"I am always working on music," she explained at the time. "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out. And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."

"I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting," she continued. "It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."

Rihanna also spoke to ET back in October, where she explained how the events of 2020 (like the coronavirus pandemic and rise of the Black Lives Matter movement) have inspired her to think more creatively.

When asked about creating and working on music in quarantine, Rihanna said, "It impacts everything. It impacts the timing for a lot, it impacts touring, it impacts how feasible is it to travel or have people you want to work with travel to you."

"It forces you to figure it out and I'm that type of girl," she explained. "I just want to figure out a solution. I don't want to stay stuck on the problem."

"I'm like, 'OK, so what do we do about it?' With COVID-19, every day has been, 'So what do you do about it?' Because there's always a challenge," she added. "Every day there's something different, and so the 'what do you do about it' aspect has come into full play during this quarantine. It's helped a lot and it's forced me to figure things out and get creative and clever about it."