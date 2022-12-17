Rihanna Posts First Video of Her and A$AP Rocky's Adorable Baby Boy

The world's getting a first look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload!

Riri took to TikTok on Saturday morning and posted a 45-second clip of her baby, whose name the singer has not yet revealed. In the video, the baby's sitting in his car seat looking like he's having the time of his life, laughing and making all kinds of cute baby faces.

It appears Rihanna's in the background also getting a kick out of the baby's many expressions. At one point, the baby boy, who is wearing a brown jacket, lets out a cute little yawn and even tries taking the phone away from his famous mama.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the family of three hit up a beach Friday for what appeared to be a photoshoot. Riri looked stunning in a black dress while Rocky opted for an all-black leather ensemble.

The "Umbrella" singer and "Fashion Killa" rapper welcomed their first child together back in May. Last month, a source told ET that the singer has more babies on her mind. The source said that the Barbados Babe always dreamed of being a mom and takes so much pride in it that she would love nothing more than to have more children with Rocky in the future.

Rihanna also recently shared with ET her favorite part about motherhood so far.

"Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they’re at. It's the cutest, it's my favorite part of the day," the singer told ET's Rachel Smith.

Rihanna noted that she "cherished" moments like that with her son, also admitting that she has already taken to singing to the baby, making "freestyle" songs whenever she can.

"He’s amazing, he's a happy baby," the new mom shared.