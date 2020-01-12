Rihanna Is Dating Longtime Friend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has a new man in her life -- but she didn't have to look too far. The "Love on the Brain" singer is dating A$AP Rocky, a source tells ET. ET has reached out to reps for Rihanna and Rocky for comment. People was first to report the news.

"They have always had amazing chemistry and Rihanna relates to A$AP and it feels natural, easy and fun," the source says. "She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados."

The two are longtime friends, but romance rumors sparked between them earlier this year. In July, Rihanna, 32, featured Rocky, also 32, in her Fenty Skin campaign.

"To me, in the industry, he is one of the guys who everybody loves [his] skin. I always wanted to know, 'How the heck do you have better skin than half these girls? I mean, what do you do?'" Rihanna told ET about working with Rocky on the campaign.

"I wanted men to be represented, because this skincare line is gender neutral. I want it to be for everyone, so you don't get men scared to use skincare," she continued. "We needed that male representation in the campaign, so Rocky and Lil Nas X... we wanted that representation, so men knew it was OK."

In August, the duo got flirty in a video for GQ, during which Rocky revealed that the hardest part of working with Rihanna was "not goofing off and laughing the whole time."

"The hardest part is not having too much fun," he added.

Another cute moment came when Rihanna asked Rocky about his skin type. "Handsome," he quipped in response.

In November, the pair was spotted with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York, an eyewitness tells ET. According to the eyewitness, Rihanna and Rocky were joined by a few friends for the outing.

"The restaurant is not at full capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they have a private room in the back for VIPs and private events and Rihanna, A$AP and their friends sat there for more privacy. They also had the curtain closed as they enjoyed their meal. Rihanna and A$AP were lovely and gracious and nice to the staff. Rihanna’s bodyguards were also there. The group all left together," the eyewitness said.

Rihanna reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, in January. Rocky was publicly linked to Kendall Jenner in 2016 and 2017.

