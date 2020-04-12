Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Bundle Up for Evening Stroll in NYC

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are spending quality time together. The "Diamonds" singer and the "Praise the Lord" rapper were spotted all bundled up and taking a stroll in New York City on Wednesday night.

Rihanna, 32, is seen wearing a puffy beige winter jacket with matching pants, while A$AP, 32, rocks a camo print coat and pants, in photos obtained by TMZ. The two hide their faces with their face masks while on their chilly walk.

The photos come after a source confirmed to ET this week that the "Love on the Brain" singer and the rapper are dating. The two have yet to confirm or comment on their relationship.

"They have always had amazing chemistry and Rihanna relates to A$AP and it feels natural, easy and fun," the source said. "She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados."

The two artists have been longtime friends, and A$AP was featured in her Fenty Skin campaign.

"To me, in the industry, he is one of the guys who everybody loves [his] skin. I always wanted to know, 'How the heck do you have better skin than half these girls? I mean, what do you do?'" Rihanna told ET about working with Rocky on the campaign. "I wanted men to be represented, because this skincare line is gender neutral...We needed that male representation in the campaign, so Rocky and Lil Nas X... we wanted that representation, so men knew it was OK."

For more on the twosome, watch the video above.