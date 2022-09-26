Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are All Smiles as They Party Together Ahead of Super Bowl Announcement

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed a night out in New York on Saturday, hitting a Rolling Loud after-party shortly before the "Umbrella" singer was announced as the upcoming Super Bowl LVII Halftime show performer.

The couple kept close while partying at 42 Dor New York City -- A$AP in a colorful shirt and Rih going for neutrals in a taupe ruched dress under a black-and-beige oversized jacket. The "Love on the Brain" songstress was all smiles as her beau was photographed whispering something in her ear.

Their after-party appearance followed a disappointing turn of events for A$AP, whose Rolling Loud set was cut short earlier in the evening. After getting a late start, the "D.M.B." rapper was forced to apologize to fans when event organizers ended his performance at 10 p.m. after just two songs.

"I am so hurt right now!" he wrote on social media. "Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from old to new! I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last night's show being everything it was and everything it wasn't."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

On Sunday, the National Football League announced that Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Feb. 12.

A source tells ET that Rihanna is planning to make her performance unforgettable, adding that the "stars aligned" and now is the right time for Rihanna to take the stage again -- and there's no better stage than the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The source says, "Rihanna never intended to take this long of a break from performing, it's just how things turned out."

And while her fans have been eager to see her perform again, RiRi didn't feel like she was too far removed from the stage, according to the source.

"Everything she does is theatrical and creative -- all her fashion shows, her book, her makeup, it's all part of her art," the source continues.

The source also notes that Rihanna will give this performance everything she's got, adding, "She no doubt has a lot on her plate right now, but she will give it 1000% She will ensure every detail is perfect. It will be well worth the wait!"

Notably, Rihanna and A$AP have spent much of the last year adjusting to life as new parents. The pair welcomed their first child, a son, in May of this year.

Just last month, a source gave ET a bit of insight into the family's new normal as they locked things down and maintained a low profile in the Big Apple.

"They're keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family," a source told ET in August. "Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they'd go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they're a little more protective."

No word yet on when fans can expect new music from Rihanna, but she did give ET a bit of a teaser in February amid the final stretch of her pregnancy and said not to expect any lullaby albums from her after becoming a mother. "My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby," she joked.