Ricky Martin Teases New Music With Steamy Bathtub Photo

Ricky Martin sure has a swoon-worthy way of sharing news.

The 50-year-old Latin superstar teased that new music is on the way with a steamy bathtub photo. In the pic, the shirtless Martin peeks over the tub looking off frame in the distance.

"New song, new video, new moments. #soon," the "La Mordidita" crooner captioned the post, shared on Monday. The comments section was filled with fire emojis, as well as heart and raised hands emojis, as fans expressed their excitement about the new tunes on the way.

Martin last released the single "Qué Rico Fuera" with Paloma Mami in June of last year. The song is the first single from his upcoming EP, Play. He also dropped a collaboration with Carlos Vives, titled "Canción Bonita," in April of 2021.

Back in 2020, Martin released the first of his two EPs, Pausa. ET spoke with the artist ahead of its release, where he touched on making music and keeping busy amid the pandemic. He revealed that his husband, Jwan Yosef, helped him creatively with the first EP.

"My husband took the picture of my new album cover," he shared. "My assistant, who is quarantining with us, he all of a sudden became a set decorator and he's an expert at lighting. We gotta reinvent ourselves, I guess!"

His twins, Valentino and Matteo, also chimed in with their opinions on their famous father's tunes.

"They're picky and they love music. When I come home with something that they don't like, they have no filters. They tell you," Martin said with a laugh, adding that when they do love something, they will also express their interest. "Especially this new single… One of the twins, he heard it and then [he's like], 'Nice. Yeah. This I like.'"

"It's pure, it's honest, it's real and they come up with ideas and I take them away. It's good," he added.

And while he called Pausa, which won a Latin GRAMMY and was GRAMMY-nominated, a more "chill, relaxing" set of songs, he described Play as filled with more dance and party songs. Hear more of what he shared in the video below.