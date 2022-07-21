Ricky Martin Breaks Silence on Nephew's 'Devastating' Sexual Claims: 'I Don't Wish This Upon Anybody'

Ricky Martin is focused on healing after bombshell accusations of harassment and incest were brought forth and then withdrawn in a brief but dramatic legal case involving his nephew this month.

In a video obtained by ET on Thursday, Martin speaks directly to camera about the "painful" and "devastating" experience. Read the full transcript below.

"I'm in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process. For two weeks I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge.

"Thank God these claims were proven to be false. I'm going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful, it has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody.

"To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish you the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn't hurt anybody else. Now, my priority is to heal and how do I heal? With music. I cannot wait to be back onstage. I cannot wait to be back in front of cameras and entertain, which is what I do best. Thank you to all my friends. Thank you to all the fans who always believed in me. You have no idea the strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light and here we come with the same strength and passion. God bless you all."

TMZ was first to publish the video.

Additionally, Martin's husband, Jwan Yosef, posted a selfie of the couple on Thursday, writing, "Truth Prevails ❤️."

Martin appeared via Zoom in a Puerto Rico court earlier on Thursday to address the allegations made against him, although he was ultimately not required to speak. Prior to this, the 50-year-old musician had been hit with a restraining order in Puerto Rico, citing domestic abuse. That temporary order was set to expire on Thursday.

Martin's legal team, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana, issued the following statement to ET following the July 21 dismissal:

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Just last week, the singer vehemently denied he was involved in a seven-month affair with his nephew, calling the allegations "untrue" and "disgusting."

The nephew had alleged he was the target of physical and psychological attacks after he allegedly broke things off with Martin, prompting a judge to sign off on a restraining order against the singer.

According to Reuters, the complaint was a civil matter and no criminal charges had been filed against Martin.