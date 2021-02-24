Ricki Lake Says She Was 'Naked in the Jacuzzi' When Fiancé Ross Burningham Proposed to Her

Ricki Lake is sharing the story behind how fiancé Ross Burningham proposed!

During her virtual guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, the former talk show host revealed the intimate details of the night Burningham asked her to be his wife.

"I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we're in my new Malibu home," Lake, 52, said. "So it was romantic. It was very spontaneous and I couldn't be happier."

"He was surprised too," she continued, flashing her bare finger. "There's no ring yet!"

Lake revealed that she and Burningham have only known each other "since the end of June," admitting that her now-fiancé was "a booty call for a few months."

"He is wonderful," she added. "Everyone in my life who has met him just gets it. We're great together."

Lake announced the exciting news that she was engaged via Instagram over the weekend.

"Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged! 💍 ♥️," Lake wrote alongside a photo of her with her fiancé. "This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful."

"I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one," she wrote."#heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove #thisis52 #selflove #nofilter #justhappy ♥️."

Lake has two children -- Milo and Owen -- from her previous marriage to illustrator Rob Sussman. Hear more on the Hairspray star in the video below.