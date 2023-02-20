Richard Gere Recovering From Pneumonia During Family Vacation to Mexico

Richard Gere is recuperating after catching pneumonia during a family vacation to Mexico. According to his wife, Alejandra, the actor is getting better after his health scare.

Richard, Alejandra and their children are on a beachside getaway in Mexico in celebration of Alejandra's 40th birthday. However, after nearly the entire family got sick, Richard, 73, ended up contracting pneumonia.

On Sunday, Alejandra took to Instagram to address the reports of her husband's health and to assure fans that he would be OK.

"I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself and Richard, walking while holding hands with their 4-year-old son, Alexander.

"He is felling much better today! The worst has already pass!" she added. "Thank you all for you sweet messages we really appreciate them!"

The health update comes a few days after Alejandra shared the news that both she and their kids -- including their 2-year-old son -- had just gotten over being sick themselves.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better!" she wrote. "Thank you for all the love ❤️ I give it all back to you!"

Richard and Alejandra tied the knot in April 2016. Apart from their two children together, Gere is also father to 22-year-old son Homer -- from his previous marriage, while Alejandra is mom to 9-year-old son, Albert, from her previous marriage.