'RHONY' Star Sonja Morgan Reveals She Got a Facelift and Neck Lift

Sonja Morgan is getting real about plastic surgery. The 56-year-old reality star revealed via Instagram on Monday that she got a lower facelift and neck lift after production wrapped on season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Sharing a side-by-side of her before and after pics, Morgan wrote, "I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowls that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me!"

"It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a 'pick me up,'" she admitted. "I entrusted my face to the best @drjacono and he hit it out of the park. He uses a method called deep plane which goes under the muscle so your skin is still attached. Your blood flows and your face stays vibrant and heals fast."

The post comes just a few days after Gia Giudice, the 19-year-old daughter of RHONJ star Teresa and Joe Giudice, announced on Instagram that she got a nose job after years of feeling insecure.

"Yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen," Gia captioned a photo of herself posing next to her mom. "Thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it😍. I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while. I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!"

"Couldn’t be more proud of you," her mom wrote in the comments. "You are beautiful inside and out/ Love you to infinity and beyond."

