'RHONJ': Teresa Giudice Embarrassed by Ex-Husband Joe Finding Out About Her New Boyfriend (Exclusive)

In Teresa Giudice's own words, she and her ex-husband Joe had the "easiest divorce of all time," but that doesn't mean there aren't some kinks to work out along the way. In ET's sneak peek at this week's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa seems embarrassed to learn that her daughter, Gia, let it slip to her dad that Teresa's got a new guy!

Teresa drops into Gia's room for a quick catch-up when Gia accidentally hits a voice text from her dad in the middle of their conversation. Teresa asks what Gia and Joe have been talking about, and when Gia flips around her phone to show Teresa, the mom of four notices Joe sent Gia a picture of a woman.

"Who's that?" Teresa asks. "Do you have a picture of his girlfriend?"



"No, he just introduced me to this girl," Gia explains. "When we on FaceTime, just talking and he was like, 'Do you wanna meet the girl I'm gonna have dinner with?' And I was like, 'If you want...' And he was like, 'Oh, no, no, no. Only if you want.' Like, he was so f**king scared. Like, he was actually s**ting his pants. Like, it was so funny. And I was like, 'No, dad. It's OK."

That's when Teresa's other daughter, Milania, crashes into the room while on a FaceTime call with Joe, who Teresa immediately pesters about introducing Gia to his "girlfriend."

"I heard Gia met your boyfriend," Joe fires back, instantly causing Teresa to drop her jaw.

"Are you kidding me?!" a beet-red Teresa asks Gia. Watch the moment play out here:



"It's not a bad thing," Gia tells her visibly embarrassed mother. "Dad's dating. Like, you can date."



"Yes, I'm dating someone," Teresa admits in a confessional. "I didn't talk about him because I wasn't ready to talk about him. I guess people have loose lips."



"I guess I can't keep it a secret forever," she adds, "but if it's gonna get out there, I'd rather people find out when I'm ready for people to find out."



"Trust me, this is all new for me, but I just want to do everything right," Teresa then tells her girls. "But I appreciate the green light. That's it! I'm going out, every night. No, I'm kidding!"



Teresa didn't have to go out a ton, because she already found her man, entrepreneur Luis "Louie" Ruelas, whom viewers will meet before season 11's end (he's also met Joe at this point). When ET chatted with Teresa ahead of the season premiere, she couldn't help but gush over her guy.

"He's amazing and I'm really happy, so that's it," she shared, revealing the two had quite the rom-com "meet cute," bumping into each other at the Jersey Shore while she was on a walk with friends.

"I was at the Jersey Shore, where I rented a house for six weeks and he rented a house," she shares. "He's never been at the Jersey Shore before. He rented a house for a week, and he was leaving the shore house and that's how we met … at the same street I talked to my parents to ask them to send me someone amazing. I said, 'Ma, Papa, send me someone that is everything that you ever wanted for me. And everything that I want,' and I put it out in the universe. I really did. Everything I wanted. A couple of weeks later. I walk by, and I see Louie."

Louie already has her daughters' stamp of approval.

"They like him, they do like him," Teresa says of her girls. "They're happy for me. They're really happy for me. Like, a couple of weeks ago, it was Milania's birthday, and Louie wrote her a nice message and texted her happy birthday and everything … and she texted him back, 'Thank you so much for coming into my mommy's life and making her happy.' It was like, it's her birthday and she was talking about me?"

"I started tearing up with her," she continues. "We had a moment when we were alone and I was like, it's your birthday, and you're talking about me? That really meant a lot."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.