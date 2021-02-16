'RHONJ' Sneak Peek! Watch Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider's Tense Sit-Down (Exclusive)

Get ready for one of the most explosive sit-downs in Housewives history! ET has your exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of New Jersey season premiere, a sneak peek at Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice's tense chat first teased in the season trailer. Yes, the one that leads Jackie to scream, “I need you to admit this was a lie!”

Here's the set-up: While attending Jackie's husband Evan's birthday party (which viewers will see in episode 1), Teresa asks her co-stars if they had heard the same rumors she did about Evan cheating on Jackie. That chatter made its way back to the lawyer turned writer after the fact, and not surprisingly, Jackie was not happy. So, she calls a meeting to shut the conversation down ASAP on neutral territory: co-star Margaret Josephs' couch.

"Can I just talk and you listen for a few minutes, and then I'll let you talk?" a distressed Jackie asks Teresa, who somewhat hypnotically replies with a stream of back-to-back yeses as she makes herself comfortable.

"Evan is the best guy in the world," Jackie says, tearing up. "My marriage is beautiful. My family is beautiful. This weekend, you took his name and what's most important to him in the world -- being a great husband and father -- and you s**t all over it. And you did it to all of our friends at his birthday party. I don't know if you made it up, or if someone really told you, but you need to admit that whoever told you this doesn't know me and Evan, gave you no evidence of anything. Like, you have to admit this was a lie. You have to do the right thing."

"Listen, Jackie," Teresa replies. "I don't want you to be upset. This is a rumor that I heard…"

"From who?" Jackie asks, cutting Teresa off. The longtime RHONJ star says she "can't say the person's name," which flips a switch in Jackie, who goes from distraught to defensive.

"If it's not true and you and Evan know it's not true…" Teresa starts to say, but Jackie interjects with a question: "Did this person know me and Evan?" Teresa says she has "no idea" before adding, "Obviously they do, because they said it."

See the full exchange for yourself here:

This is just the start, though. The chat takes an unprecedented turn soon after, but fans will have to tune into the Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo to see exactly what goes down.