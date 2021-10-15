'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Accuses Ex-Fiancé Steve Lodge of Cheating on Her

Vicki Gunvalson is accusing her ex-fiancé of infidelity. The 59-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum made the accusation when fellow Bravolebrity Tamra Judge posted a message of support on Instagram, following Gunvalson's split from Steve Lodge. In a statement to ET, Lodge called Gunvalson's accusations "absolute lies."

"GET OUT OF BED @vickigunvalson and let’s go whoop it up. I hate to see you so sad. No one is worth it girl. Especially after what you allegedly found out last night!" Judge wrote in part. "You are beautiful, you are strong, you are smart! Don’t let anyone tell you any different."

One fan took to the comment section to request "deets" on the situation, noting that Lodge, who previously ran for governor of California, "seemed so wholesome and good for" Gunvalson.

"He used me, he lied to me, he's been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be," Gunvalson replied. "No Christian man would do what he's done."

Judge then replied to Gunvalson's comment, writing that all this happened "while [Lodge was] sleeping in your bed running for governor, using your followers."

In a separate comment, Gunvalson added, "While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico! He's been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It's disgusting."

In a statement to ET following Gunvalson's claims, Lodge said, "The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media are very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I cannot say I'm surprised. She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies."

While Gunvalson only confirmed her split in September 2021, Lodge gave a different timeline for their breakup.

"Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020. I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing," Lodge said in his statement to ET. "We had not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020."

"I have been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers, since the beginning of 2021," he continued. "We remained friends, but it was clear to me Vicki was still wanting more, which I told her was not possible. I wanted to move on with my life and I could not do that with Vicki. I'm sorry that Vicki cannot accept this, but it was time."

Lodge concluded by stating, "I still wish her all the best."

In response to Lodge's statement, a source told ET that the politician "is creating a totally false timeline."

"He was not living in Mexico, he was living in Vicki's house in California," the source said. "But at the end of the day, Vicki just needs to let this one go. Steve's not worth it."

Gunvalson and Lodge got engaged in April 2019 after three years of dating. The reality star was previously married to Michael J. Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991 and Donn Gunvalson from 1994 to 2014.