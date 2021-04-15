'RHOC' Alum Tamra Judge Is Removing Her Breast Implants Again

Tamra Judge is removing her breast implants. The former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared the news on Instagram on Thursday after asking her followers about their experiences with breast implant illness and removing implants due to autoimmune issues.

The 53-year-old reality star shared a couple of responses she received about people's health improving after getting their implants removed on her Instagram Story. Tamra also shared that she suffered from thyroid issues, gut inflammation, bladder inflammation, sinus inflammation, fatigue and swollen joints. She later revealed that she's made an appointment with her doctor when a follower asked if she's had her implants removed.

"Thank you to everyone that reached out, shared their story and confirmed my thoughts," she wrote. "I made my appointment with @Dr_Ambe. #HEALTHOVERVANITY."

Instagram

This won't be the first time she's undergone the knife for breast surgery. Previously, she got her first breast augmentation after she gave birth to her first child, redid them after giving birth to her third child, got them reduced, got them completely taken out, then decided to put them back in.

"When they were big in the '90s, I loved them!" she told People about her implants back in 2015. "And then, it's a lifestyle thing I guess, as you get older you don’t want those big giant boobs."

"It is what it is," she also said of her multiple surgeries. "It's a personal choice and for me. I don't do it for the public or my husband. It's something you do to make yourself feel better."