'RHOC' Alum Kara Keough's Brother Shane Pays Tribute to Her Son Who Died During Childbirth

Shane Keough is remembering his late nephew. One day after his sister, Kara Keough, revealed that her son, McCoy, died from childbirth complications, Shane took to Instagram to pay tribute to him.

Alongside a photo of what would have been McCoy's nursery, Shane shared a note that his sister penned for the organ and tissue procurement team to read out in his honor.

"Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them," the quote read. "May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude."

"May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero," the quote continued. "May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy."

In her post on Tuesday, Kara wrote that McCoy "surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)" when he was born on April 11, before revealing the complications that led to his death.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," Kara revealed. "He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

Kara and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, share 4-year-old daughter, Decker. Kara previously appeared alongside her mother, Jeana, on Real Housewives of Orange County. Jeana left the show in season eight only to return in a featured guest role for seasons 10 through 12.