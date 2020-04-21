‘RHOC’ Alum Kara Keough Brings Home Newborn Son’s Ashes After His Tragic Death

Kara Keough has brought her son home to rest. The 32-year-old daughter of original Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough took to Instagram on Monday to share a moving tribute to her late son, McCoy.

"Welcome home, baby boy 💙," she captioned the image of massive bouquets of flowers surrounding a rectangular urn, which features a small statute of a father and mother holding their baby.

Fellow Bravo star Vicki Gunvalson commented on the post, "Oh Kara, this breaks my heart. Been thinking about you and so proud of your strength. Peace be with you and Kyle. 🙏."

Kara previously shared that she gave birth to McCoy on April 6, noting that during his birth he "experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," leading to his tragic death.

The former reality star donated her son's tissue and organs to help other children.