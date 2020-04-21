'RHOBH' Sneak Peek: Why Erika Jayne Is Predicting a 'Disaster Waiting to Happen' (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are all-in when it comes to their friendship with Teddi Mellencamp, but they're not exactly looking to go All In. As in, her health coaching company.

In ET's exclusive first look at Wednesday's all-new episode, Teddi is preparing for a wellness retreat open to both coaches who work for her and the general public. Naturally, she thinks of extending an invite to her co-stars in hopes that they'll finally see what an "accountability coach" does. But that plan may just backfire as the women quickly pick apart her text message invitation.

This was the text: "Hey guys, as you're probably already aware, I’m hosting an All In retreat at Surf and Sand in Laguna Beach. I'd love to have you all come out for the day/night of Oct. 4th (option to sleep over) to take part in some health and fitness fun. I know it may not be something that floats everybody’s boat, so don’t feel obligated to come! I promise it will not hurt my feelings. Let me know if you’re in [as] soon as possible and I’ll reserve your spot. Xx Teddi."

"I was like, great! I don’t have go, immediately," season 10 newbie Garcelle Beauvais shares in confessional, while Lisa Rinna interprets the "it will not hurt my feelings" line as the exact opposite: "My feelings will be so hurt, I will make you pay for a long time."

"This is a disaster waiting to happen," Erika Jayne declares.

Watch the full clip here:

Viewers will have to tune in to see if Erika's prediction was right or if any drama at all unfolds at the All In retreat. Obviously, that event is not the focus of the season -- that honor goes to whatever drama Denise Richards found herself in, including an alleged affair with one-time Housewife Brandi Glanville, which Denise has vehemently denied. It may take a few episodes (or more) for that story to unravel on screen.

"It is a slow build," Erika tells ET of this season's saga. "It's a slow build, and there are some hints that are dropped. Like, looking back on them, I could see why some people were reacting to some things. Not because they knew ahead, but it all makes sense now."

"It all makes sense now, like, why it was so massive," she adds. "I think that people criticize us sometimes for not moving fast enough. You know, Beverly Hills is a slow burn, but I just... I worry. I don't know if Denise… I don't know…"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.