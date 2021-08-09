'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Files for Divorce From Marc Daly After 4 Years of Marriage

Kenya Moore has filed for divorce. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from husband Marc Daly in May, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Moore's rep for comment.

The news comes over six months after Moore and Daly officially called it quits. The couple had attempted to reconcile after their 2019 breakup, but Daly revealed in January that they had once again split.

Moore and Daly had been living in a "bonafide state of separation" since September 2019, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. The outlet also reports Moore has requested sole physical and legal custody of the pair's 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

Daly and Moore married in an intimate ceremony in St. Lucia in 2017. They welcomed Brooklyn in November 2018, and split less than a year later, in September 2019.

During a December 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Moore said Daly was "fighting for his marriage."

"I have not filed for divorce," the reality star said. "He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later, so we've kind of gotten past that."

"Right now Marc is really fighting for his marriage. He wants to go to counseling. He's made appointments," she added. "He's asking to publicly apologize to me and a lot of things that I never thought I'd see the day."

In an interview with ET the week prior, Moore got candid about where things stood between her and Daly.

"We're still separated, and I have gone through the gamut of emotions from being happy, and happy to move on and to see what my life is going to be like in the next chapter, and then I go from that to being kind of sad," she shared. "Looking at Brooklyn, looking and gazing into her father's eyes and seeing the love and knowing what an amazing family we had -- and could we still have it."

See more on Moore in the video below.