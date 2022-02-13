Revealing New 'Moon Knight' Trailer Gives Fans First Real Look at Oscar Isaac's Troubled Hero

The chaos of Moon Knight is coming, and it's going to be epic.

The latest look at the upcoming Moon Knight series of Disney+ dropped during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, and fans are getting an better look at the titular vigilante.

With even more of the Egyptian imagery that plays such a key role to the story, to more, increasingly unsettling looks at the madness that plagues Oscar Isaac's troubled hero, this spot whets the appetite for the forthcoming series while still keeping the mystery shrouded and shadows and chaos.

Moon Knight is secretly Marc Spector, a mercenary who may or may not be infused with powers from Khonshu the Moon God after being left for dead in the Egyptian desert.

However, it may all be in his head, as he also suffers from dissociative identity disorder. In the comics, Spector has used his various identities to fight crime, but they've also been one of his biggest obstacles for obtaining any sort of normal life.

Ethan Hawke, meanwhile, appears to play something of a long-haired messianic figure with kneeling acolytes. Hawke's quietly menacing character tells Spector (or one of Spector's personalities), "There's chaos in you. Embrace the chaos."

During Disney Investor Day, Feige likened the series to Indiana Jones and revealed that each of Marc Spector's identities will be depicted as a "very distinct" character.

Moon Knight was first announced by Feige during 2019's D23 Expo, with the Marvel boss teasing it as "a new action-adventure series" and "something very unique and exciting for us," while head writer Jeremy Slater (Netflix's Umbrella Academy) promises "one hell of a ride." While this marks Isaac's official entrée into the MCU, he previously starred as the titular big bad in Fox's X-Men Apocalypse.

With the incredibly high bar set by original Marvel series on Disney+ -- including WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye -- Moon Knight has some big expectations to live up to.

Moon Knight is set to premiere March 30 on Disney+.