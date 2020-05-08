Regina Hall Joins Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Seven perfect strangers down and two to go as Regina Hall joins the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers, the next Liane Moriarty adaptation guaranteed to dominate the Emmys. The Hulu limited series already counts Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy among its ensemble.

Nine Perfect Strangers follows, well, nine not-so-perfect people who meet at a wellness resort looking for transformation, no matter the cost. For those keeping track of the titular strangers, here's your rundown:

1. McCarthy as Frances, a down-on-her-luck romance novelist

2. Hall as Carmel, a bitter divorcée and single mother to four

3. Michael Shannon as Napoleon, a grieving father

4. Grace Van Patten as Napoleon's daughter, Zoe

5. Samara Weaving as Jessica, a lottery winner and wannabe influencer

6. Melvin Gregg as Jessica's car-obsessed husband, Ben

7. Luke Evans as Lars, the handsome high-power divorce lawyer

(Napoleon's wife, Heather, and former footballer Tony have yet to be cast.)

Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) and Tiffany Boone (Little Fires Everywhere) co-star as Yao and Delilah, respectively, employees and devotees of Kidman's Marsha, the "6-foot tall charismatic, narcissistic Russian resort leader," as Moriarty once described her. (While saying Kidman is perfect for the role.)

"The characters are so well drawn," Evans teased of the series, which is co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and will shoot in Australia with Long Shot director Jonathan Levine at the helm.

Nine Perfect Strangers is set to debut on Hulu in 2021.