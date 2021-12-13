Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Dishes On Mom's Taste in Music at 'Sing 2' Premiere (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon is always interested in expanding her musical horizons, and she is getting some help from her kids!

The Oscar winner walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new animated comedy Sing 2 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she was joined by her daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Reese spoke with ET about her love of different musical genres, and reflected on what music she's been introduced to by her children.

"Deacon turned me on to Tyler the Creator," Reese said of her 18-year-old son, adding that he's also a fan of Kanye West.

However, she had to turn to Ava, 22 -- who stood off-carpet as her mom did interviews -- for a little help jogging her memory. Ava suggested a few different artists that she's introduced to her mom, including Holly Humberstone, King Princess and Gracie Abrams.

"Oh, Gracie Abrams' new album is so good!" Reese exclaimed, referring to the album This Is What It Feels Like, which was released in November.

When asked if her famous mom had good taste in music, Ava candidly confirmed, "I would say so, yes."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In Sing 2, Witherspoon reprises her role as Rosita, a musically talented pig who has a passion for singing but gave up on her dreams of stardom when she was younger.

The role called for Witherspoon to deliver a rendition of Ariana Grande's "Break Free," and the actress had nothing but praise for the pop icon.

"I am such an Ariana fan, and I think she is just so amazing," Witherspoon told ET. "I am not at Ariana's level at singing, but it really works for this character because she's just trying to summon all her inner courage to do something really brave, so it was the perfect song."

"Harvey Mason, our music producer, made me sound great!" she added with a laugh. "So I totally give him all the credit."

Sing 2 hits theaters Dec. 22.