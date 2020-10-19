Reese Witherspoon Teases Original 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunion: Watch!

Another quarantine reunion is happening and it's going to be just like senior year, except for funner! The original cast of Legally Blonde is virtually reuniting to raise money for the World Central Kitchen on Tuesday.

Star Reese Witherspoon announced the news on Instagram on Monday, writing, "Ohmigod you guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion. 🎀 We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake! 💅🏽 For the first time in 20 years, join me and the #LegallyBlonde cast tomorrow at 3:15PM PST on the @hellosunshine YouTube channel! PS: Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?"

The 2001 comedy featured Elle Woods (Witherspoon), following her ex, Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis), to Harvard Law School, where she attempts to win him back but discovers her own strengths in the process.

The virtual reunion features original stars Luke Wilson, Ali Larter, Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Holland Taylor, Jessica Cauffiel, and Alanna Ubach.

Back in October 2019, Witherspoon wouldn't confirm that the highly anticipated sequel was definitely happening.

"It's just a development project right now, so we'll see," Witherspoon explained to ET. "I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there's so many great characters that people love… If we end up doing it, hopefully they end up all being there."

